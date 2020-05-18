Report: Los Angeles Inmates Freed from Jail Without Being Tested for COVID-19

Image Credits: Getty Images / Hans Neleman.

Inmates in Los Angeles County, California, are generally not being tested for the Chinese coronavirus before being released from jail, a county official reveals.

An official with Los Angeles County’s Office of Diversion and Reentry told the Los Angeles Times in a report that many inmates are being released from jail over concerns of the coronavirus spreading but are never administered a coronavirus test.

Even if inmates are given a coronavirus test, they sometimes are not told their results until after they have already been released from jail.

The LA Times reports:

“We slowed our work down in court and shifted our resources to address the number of people released from jail,” said Peter Espinoza, a retired Superior Court judge who now heads the office. Espinoza said they added 211 beds in new housing sites, and found housing for more than 170 inmates in a two-week period. [Emphasis added]

He said inmates in L.A. County generally are not being tested for COVID-19 before their release unless they show symptoms and many service providers now are checking for symptoms when they arrive. [Emphasis added]

