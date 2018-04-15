Report: Machete Attacks Every 90 Minutes In Gun-Free Britain

Image Credits: Sandra / Flickr.

Recorded machete attacks in the UK have shot up by nearly five times in just three years, with the majority in the capital, London.

The huge number of crimes committed with the deadly, sword-like weapons means there is an average of 15 a day in the UK, or one every 90 minutes.

Figures uncovered using freedom of information requests by the Daily Mail show that police dealt with 928 crimes involving machetes in the last two months of 2017.

London saw the bulk, with 425 of the attacks. There were 99 in Greater Manchester, 77 in the West Midlands, and 29 each in Merseyside and West Yorkshire.

Just three years earlier, the deadly blades were used in 100 crimes a month over the same period.

