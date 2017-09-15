Report: Man Arrested After Threatening To Attack School, ‘Kill All White People’

A Gretna, Louisiana man has been jailed after allegedly making threats against white people at a school Tuesday.

According to FOX8Live.com, Jacob Watson, a 22-year-old African-American male, “approached a woman and her grandchildren and threatened to kill all white people and then go to a nearby school and kill children.”

The man was caught by police later that evening and is being charged with two counts of “terrorizing.”

Apparently, this also wasn’t the first time Watson had made threats against white people. The Advocate reports that he had previously talked about killing white people so he could get on the news.

