Report: Many More Indictments Expected In Durham's Obamagate Investigation

More charges are expected to be handed down by the Justice Department after announcing Friday that former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith will plead guilty for making false statements over his role in the FBI’s surveillance against Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

Earlier this week, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) said that his team issued 14 criminal referrals, including conspiracy charges, to Durham.

“We have made 14 criminal referrals in our exhaustive three-and-a-half year investigation,” Nunes said on Fox Business, adding that two more U.S. attorneys are also investigating other elements of the case.

President Trump also said that Clinesmith’s impending guilty plea is “just the beginning” of the “treason” that Durham and the DOJ will uncover pertaining to the unlawful spying of his campaign.

“That’s just the beginning, I would imagine. This… what happened should never happen again,” Trump said at a White House briefing Friday afternoon. “You’ll be hearing more.”

“President Obama knew everything. Vice President Biden, as dumb as he may be, he knew everything… And Comey and Brennan and Clapper, they all were terrible and they lied to Congress,” the president added.

Additionally, Infowars and The Gateway Pundit have independently confirmed that many more indictments are expected to be handed out to the upper echelons of the intelligence community, and that the DOJ has indeed tasked several other investigators to look into other aspects of the FBI’s actions against Trump’s campaign.

For example, we now know that ex-FBI Director James Comey knew that Trump campaign aide Carter Page was a CIA asset BEFORE signing off on FISA warrants to spy on him and Trump, suggesting he defrauded the FISA court to keep the bogus Russian collusion scam going.

However, with only 79 days left until the election, speculation is swirling about whether it will be too late for Attorney General William Barr to prosecute all the Deep State culprits responsible for perpetuating the fake Russia collusion narrative in time.

And now that its Russia collusion hoax is collapsing with the announcement of Clinesmith’s guilty plea, it’s almost certain that the Deep State will strike back at the White House.

Remember, these Deep State perpetrators are fighting to stay out of prison, and given this especially unprecedented situation where their control of the government bureaucracy is threatened by a political outsider like Trump, they will fight even harder than in 2016 to hold onto power.

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/WhiteIsTheFury/posts

Gab: https://gab.com/WhiteIsTheFury

Minds: https://www.minds.com/whiteisthefury

Refuse Fascism had come to celebrate that they have gradually become an agitating tentacle of the Democratic Party.

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Save up to 60% on our most popular items!