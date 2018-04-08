Report: McCabe's Publicist Once Prosecuted Oliver North

BREAKING — Major news outlets are NOT reporting that the firm behind fired former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe’s recent $550,000+ GoFundMe campaign is headed by one of the former DOJ prosecutors who pursued felony charges against retired United States Marine Corps Lieutenant Colonel Oliver North.

Although, aficionados reading recent reports by Townhall and others may recognize the name Michael Bromwich from the case. While the charges against North were thrown out on appeal, Bromwich was later appointed to the position of DOJ Inspector General by the Clinton administration in 1994 and he remained there until 1999.

For legal reasons, FreeMartyG cannot publish that McCabe lied under oath. But he was recently fired from the FBI after current DOJ Inspector General and Obama holdover Michael Horowitz cited him for having a “lack of candor” with investigators while under oath and making unauthorized disclosures to the Wall Street Journal on at least 4 occasions. The paperback Oxford English dictionary 7th edition has only one definition for the word candor: the quality of being open and honest.

Reports indicate that McCabe continued to be involved with the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server after his wife received $675,000 in campaign financing from Clinton ally and Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and that he may have delayed the inquiry during the election. McCabe’s disclosures to the Wall Street Journal reportedly centered around the Clinton email investigation as well.

On Thursday, March 29th, a legal defense GoFundMe was started for McCabe and widely publicized. MSNBC host Rachel Maddow plugged the campaign and even stated that if donations continued at such a fast pace, “he should probably run for something.” The fund exceeded stated goals multiple times and quickly grew to over $550,000.

On the morning of Monday, April 2nd, FreeMartyG reported that a Mr. Ted Dintersmith publicly appears to have donated $5,000 to McCabe’s legal defense GoFundMe and that he also appears to have been a fundraiser for both the 2008 and 2012 Obama campaigns. In return, the Obama administration appears to have appointed Dintersmith to a roll at the United Nations.

That same morning, FreeMartyG also reported that neither the office of the DOJ Inspector General nor U.S. Attorney John Huber had returned a request for comment as to whether or not they would seek to force GoFundMe to turn over donor information from McCabe’s campaign to investigators. GoFundMe also had not returned a request for comment as to whether it had received a subpoena from investigators, and in the event that it has or does, what, if anything, it would disclose to the donors whose information was sought.

Later on April 2nd, McCabe’s GoFundMe announced that it would stop accepting donations at 7pm that night. The office of U.S. Attorney John Huber also formally declined to comment later on April 2nd.

Since initial reports by FreeMartyG, others have published that the Bromwich Group, headed by Michael Bromwich, has ties to Obama and says it had been assisting McCabe pro bono prior to initiation of the GoFundMe. Reports have also indicated that Lisa Page, of the Strzok-Page texts was involved in McCabe’s violation of the bureau’s “ethics code” with disclosures to the Wall Street Journal.

A memo authored by Congressman Devin Nunes and released with the approval of the Trump administration also indicates that McCabe was involved along with fired former FBI Director James Comey and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in applying for secret FISA wiretap warrants for Trump campaign staffers during the Obama administration. The FBI recently announced that it was making what it called an “extraordinary accommodation” to allow the members of a House committee to view FISA applications and renewals. As a federal agency whose budget is appropriated from tax revenue by Congress, the FBI is subject to House oversight.

It has been reported that prior to the revelations in the Inspector General’s report about McCabe, FBI Director Christopher Wray threatened to resign if McCabe was fired. Wray remains at his post for now.

Oliver North was unable to be reached for comment regarding the honesty of Michael Bromwich.

