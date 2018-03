National Security Advisor H.R. Mcmaster may be replaced as early as May, according to the wires.

The move, reportedly orchestrated by Chief of Staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary James Mattis, could be the next in a series of White House staff shakeups.

A popular candidate for the role is Stephen Biegun, an auto industry executive.

Infowars.com’s Roger Stone revealed the McMaster departure months ago:



Related: