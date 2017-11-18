Report: McMaster To Present Trump With $47 Million Arms Deal Proposal For Ukraine

Image Credits: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster will present President Trump with a plan to help Ukraine purchase anti-tank missiles in a effort to quell pro-Russia separatists, according to a new report.

On Tuesday, the National Security Council approved a $47 million grant package which would help finance the Ukrainian government in purchasing American weapons, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, an unnamed State Department source told ABC News.

According to the outlet’s White House correspondent, Tara Palmeri, McMaster will make a presentation of the plan to Trump, who then would either reject or approve the deal and send it to Congress.

Read more


Related Articles

US & UK Aid ISIS For 'Day Of Reckoning'

US & UK Aid ISIS For ‘Day Of Reckoning’

World at War
Comments
US Weapons Stockpile Used By ISIS

US Weapons Stockpile Used By ISIS

World at War
Comments

Zimbabwe on Edge Amid Negotiations After Military Takeover

World at War
Comments

Trump ‘Sentenced to Death’ by North Korea for Insulting Kim Jong Un

World at War
Comments

1914 Again: MidEast Trigger, USA Won’t Be Spared

World at War
Comments

Comments