Report: McMaster To Present Trump With $47 Million Arms Deal Proposal For Ukraine

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster will present President Trump with a plan to help Ukraine purchase anti-tank missiles in a effort to quell pro-Russia separatists, according to a new report.

On Tuesday, the National Security Council approved a $47 million grant package which would help finance the Ukrainian government in purchasing American weapons, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, an unnamed State Department source told ABC News.

According to the outlet’s White House correspondent, Tara Palmeri, McMaster will make a presentation of the plan to Trump, who then would either reject or approve the deal and send it to Congress.

Read more