Report: Meghan Markle Plans Netflix Doc on ‘Marxist’ Black Lives Matter Founder

The Duchess of Sussex, actress Meghan Markle, has reportedly pitched a documentary to Netflix on the life of the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement, after signing a £120 million deal with the American streaming giant according to a British newspaper.

The biopic would reportedly tell the story of BLM leader Patrisse Cullors, who has described herself and her other co-founders as “trained Marxists”. Cullors has also admitted to being mentored by Eric Mann, a communist domestic terrorist in the United States.

A source told British tabloid gossip-paper Daily Mirror that Markle is “hugely inspired” by Cullors, saying: “Meghan has been blown away by the incredible work Patrisse has done. She thinks her story needs to be told – and she would love to be the one to make it.”

Cullors co-founded BLM in 2013 alongside Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi following the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the Trayvon Martin shooting case.

