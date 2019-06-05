Report: Mexico Getting Illegals Bus Tickets to 'Different Places Along The Border' to 'Spread Them Out'

Mexico is ferrying around illegal aliens to “different places along the border to kind of spread them out” so they’ll avoid the “bad optics” of crossing “all in one big unit,” the executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies said Tuesday.

From OneNewsNow, “Mexico good at PR, poor at stopping migrants”:

Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies, agrees that Mexico has been more cooperative with the Trump administration.

“There is lots of room for improvement obviously,” he says, “but they’ve been much more cooperative than they have been before in trying to limit this flow of people from Central America.”

With that said, however, he advises that supposed assistance has been just for show such as the caravan that was halted at the border.



“What they ended up doing was just getting people bus tickets to different places along the border to kind of spread them out,” Krikorian recalls, “so that if they were going to cross they wouldn’t be doing it all in one big unit, which would be bad optics, be incendiary.”

Much of the supposed “cooperation” therefore amounts to an attempt at good public relations with Trump, he adds.