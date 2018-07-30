Report: Military Lacks Experience for "Major War Setting"

The Defense Department needs to conduct robust experiments and more frequent war-gaming tests to prepare the military for the future fight, according to a new report from the Heritage Foundation.

In the first of a series called “Rebuilding America’s Military Project,” Dakota Wood, a senior defense research fellow at Heritage, argued the Pentagon’s “big-leap” approach to preparing for the next battle leads to risky, costly, single-solution programs that often take years to complete and curb the opportunity for innovation across all five services.

Instead, Wood said the Defense Department should implement an incremental approach based on experimentation to ensure the U.S. military maintains an edge over adversaries like China and Russia.

