Report: Mitt Romney Running For Senate

Mitt Romney has informed Utah’s Gov. Gary Herbert (R) that he is running for the Senate seat held by retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), The New York Times reports.

A local business leader, Ken Gardner, phoned the governor to inform him of a text message he received from Romney: “I’m running,” it read.

The text-announcement was prompted by anxiety from Herbert, who was seeking a replacement for Hatch’s seat in the event Romney decided not to run.

“Let’s not be coy about this,” Herbert told the Times he said to Gardner, which prompted the text. “If he’s going to run, let’s go. If not, we need to find somebody else to run, and there’s people that have been trying to queue up for the opportunity.”

