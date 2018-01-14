Report: Mitt Romney Running For Senate

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore, Wikimedia Commons.

Mitt Romney has informed Utah’s Gov. Gary Herbert (R) that he is running for the Senate seat held by retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), The New York Times reports.

A local business leader, Ken Gardner, phoned the governor to inform him of a text message he received from Romney: “I’m running,” it read.

The text-announcement was prompted by anxiety from Herbert, who was seeking a replacement for Hatch’s seat in the event Romney decided not to run.

“Let’s not be coy about this,” Herbert told the Times he said to Gardner, which prompted the text. “If he’s going to run, let’s go. If not, we need to find somebody else to run, and there’s people that have been trying to queue up for the opportunity.”

Read more


Related Articles

D.C. Metro Train Derails With 60 Passengers On Board

D.C. Metro Train Derails With 60 Passengers On Board

U.S. News
Comments
Justice Scalia Spoke Favorably of Trump’s Presidential Run, Author Says

Justice Scalia Spoke Favorably of Trump’s Presidential Run, Author Says

U.S. News
Comments

Snopes Debunks Itself on Oprah’s White People “Just Have to Die” Controversy

U.S. News
Comments

Chain Migration Expected to Add 8M Potential Foreign-Born Voters to U.S. Electorate over Next Two Decades

U.S. News
Comments

Donald Trump insists he’s the ‘least racist person you’ve ever interviewed’ following ‘s***hole countries’ backlash

U.S. News
Comments

Comments