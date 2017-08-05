Report: Monsanto Caught Ghost-Writing Pieces Published In Forbes

Newly released emails show how Monsanto infiltrated a scientific journal and persuaded them to retract a published study which revealed tumors on rats who were fed GMOs and Roundup.

This has been coined the “Seralini Study”, which Monsanto has attacked since its initial publication in 2012. Over the years, many people have been misled to believe this study was a farce. This is one of the reasons why the dangers of GMOs coupled with Roundup continues to be questioned by the press and public. Monsanto will do anything to cover up the health risks of using their chemicals.

The website Forbes just ended their relationship with writer Henry Miller after discovering that Monsanto ghost-wrote his article that was trying to downplay the cancer risk of Roundup. Forbes took the article down from their website yesterday but you’ve got to wonder how many people it misled since that article was up for over two years.

Read more