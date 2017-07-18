Report: More girls at risk of genital mutilation in Germany

Image Credits: flickr, lobsterstew.

The number of girls living in Germany who have had their genitals mutilated increased sharply in 2016 due to migrants arriving from countries where this is practiced, a spokeswoman for a women’s rights organization said Tuesday.

More than 58,000 women living in Germany have had their genitals mutilated, Terre des Femmes said. Spokeswoman Charlotte Weil said that marked an increase of 10,000 compared with 2015.

The group said at least 13,000 additional girls were at risk of female genital mutilation (FGM), which is banned in Germany.

Weil said that was an increase of 4,000 compared with 2015.

