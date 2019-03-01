Report: MS-13 Targeting Off-Duty NYPD Officers

A new report reveals that MS-13 members are now targeting NYPD officers and Owen asks, “How did MS-13 get this information?”

NYPD warned officers the gang is looking to target the homes of law enforcement to improve street credibility and clearly to strike fear in the department.

An internal memo states, “Intel has been obtained that members of MS13 are looking to ‘hit’ NYPD police officers, specifically in the Brentwood/Central Islip area, as well as possibly Patchogue in order to gain street credibility. These members are conducting reconnaissance of [member of service] private residences.”

Brighteon Version:


