Report: Mueller Investigating Trump Over $150K Donation From Ukrainian Who Gave Clintons $13 Mil

From The Daily Caller:

The special counsel’s office is investigating a $150,000 donation a Ukrainian businessman made to President Donald Trump’s charity in 2015, according to a new report. The donation, from steel magnate Victor Pinchuk, pales in comparison to contributions he gave to the charity Bill and Hillary Clinton set up. The billionaire has contributed $13 million to the Clinton Foundation since 2006 and had access to Hillary Clinton while she served as secretary of state. But Special Counsel Robert Mueller is not investigating The Clintons. Instead, he is conducting a broad investigation of Donald Trump, including the flow of foreign money into various Trump-controlled entities.

They go on to detail how Trump spoke at one conference Pinchuk hosted in Kiev via video link.

He met with the Clintons regularly:

In June 2012, the billionaire attended a dinner at the Clintons’ residence. And through Schoen, Pinchuk lobbied the State Department in 2011 and 2013. Documents filed with the Justice Department show Schoen and Pinchuk met on several occasions in 2012 with Melanne Verveer, a close Clinton associate who then served as an ambassador at large for global women’s issues. Bill Clinton attended Pinchuk’s annual Yalta conference, The New York Times reported on Feb. 13, 2014. Pinchuk also attended the former president’s 65th birthday party in Los Angeles.

Viktor Pinchuk praised the Clintons during a conference at the Livadia Palace in the Black Sea resort of Yalta in September 2012.

“Mr. President, you are really a super star,” Pinchuk told Bill Clinton in what Tablet Mag reported was a seemingly apologetic tone, “but Secretary Clinton, she is a real, real mega star.”

Ann Coulter had an interesting theory on Mueller’s overreach: