Report: Murdoch & WH Dems Urging POTUS to Dump Bannon, Give Trump Voters Middle Finger

Fox News and Wall Street Journal boss Rupert Murdoch has reportedly “repeatedly urged” President Donald Trump to kick White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon to the curb.

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman reported on Monday that Murdoch’s latest demand to get rid of Bannon came at a recent dinner with White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner before Trump headed off to Bedminster, New Jersey. Kushner, who has tried multiple times to shiv Bannon and remove him from the White House, “has been in open warfare” with Bannon since the spring, according to Haberman, and has clearly sided with his fellow Democrats and globalists in the West Wing and outside the White House.

As the Times noted, Bannon “embodies the defiant populism at the core of” Trump’s agenda, and Trump forged a “foxhole friendship” with Bannon during the 2016 campaign when Bannon stood by Trump when nearly everyone else ran as far away from Trump as possible, especially after the release of the Access Hollywood tapes.

Bannon’s nationalism may be why Murdoch has been urging Trump to dump Bannon in private and using his media properties like the Wall Street Journal to criticize him. Murdoch and his Journal, as Breitbart News noted, just last week used national security adviser H.R. McMaster as their “latest weapon in their continuing battle against Trump’s America-first agenda and movement that enabled Trump to shock the world on election night.”

Read more