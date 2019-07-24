Report: New British Prime Minister Removes "Older White Faces" From Staff Photo

New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ensured that “older white faces” were removed to make a group photo of his staff look more diverse, according to journalist Robert Peston.

Johnson became the UK’s new leader after he defeated Jeremy Hunt in a poll of Conservative Party members.

Despite Johnson facing criticism over his past comments about minorities, he appeared to be very concerned about “diversity” optics during a photo shoot with his new administration staffers.

“The face of @BorisJohnson’s administration he wants the world to see. Strikingly a few older white faces were discreetly shuffled out before he turns up,” tweeted journalist Robert Peston.

The face of @BorisJohnson’s administration he wants the world to see. Strikingly a few older white faces were discreetly shuffled out before he turns up pic.twitter.com/JpOIF4kypy — Robert Peston (@Peston) July 24, 2019

Given that Britain is still 87% white according to the last census, one wonders why Johnson is so paranoid about being photographed alongside white people.

Some respondents to the tweet were not impressed.

“That is what racism looks like?” asked one.

“Needs more older white faces to better represent the people of Britain,” added another.

