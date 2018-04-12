Report: New Massive Migrant Wave Destined for Europe

According to the Greek web page Pronews, unprecedented waves of refugees and migrants have been found gathered at the Iranian-Turkish borders.

The Greek media relies on an article written by the Turkish newspaper “Hurriyet”. The Turkish author states that the refugees are mostly coming from Afghanistan due to the escalation of military attacks against Taliban.

However, there are also migrants coming from Pakistan and Bangladesh. According to the author, the price for crossing the borders is about 500 euros.

