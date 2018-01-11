Report: NK Trains Children in Warfare

Image Credits: (stephan),Flickr.

North Korean children are being trained to fire automatic weapons and launch grenades in Kim Jong-un’s tyrannical regime as the rogue state bids to weaponize the population in preparation for war, a leading South Korean general has claimed.

Lieutenant General In-Bum Chun, one of South Korea’s most decorated military leaders in history, claims a 14-year-old North Korean gets more than 100 hours of military training each year.

This means by the time they reach conscription age and serve their time in the military they are able to fire an array of weapons, including an AK-47 machine gun, as well as launch grenades and effectively fend for themselves.

