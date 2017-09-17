Report: NKorea Secretly Building Nuclear Submarine

Image Credits: KCNA.

North Korea is clandestinely building a nuclear-powered submarine, according to a Japanese newspaper report highlighting the potential new threat from Pyongyang, whose increased naval activities during recent months already had U.S. military and intelligence officials on edge.

The report by Japan’s Sekai Nippo — citing an “informed” but unnamed “source familiar with the North Korean situation” — said the size of the nuclear-powered submarine under construction is unclear, but that the Kim Jong Un regime in Pyongyang hopes to have it deployed within three years.

The claim could not be independently verified by The Washington Times and U.S. intelligence sources could not immediately be reached for comment.

Read more


