First Look At Internal Passports To Travel Within The United States

Image Credits: The Washington Post / Contributor / Getty.

North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety reportedly issued a statute imposing a statewide curfew effective until April of NEXT YEAR.

The certificate, evidently given to a healthcare worker as an exemption waiver for the impending curfew, explains Governor Roy Cooper’s state of emergency declaration and a mandatory curfew that will be put into effect.

The certificate was signed by the state’s Department of Public Safety Secretary and the Division of Emergency Management director.

At the bottom of the document, an expiration date of April 30, 2021 is clearly visible, indicating the statewide emergency declaration could last well over a year.

This comes after California, Illinois, and New York issued statewide “shelter in place” orders until further notice as coronavirus cases continue to grow in the U.S. to over 24,000.

This story first broke on The David Knight Show. Follow him on Twitter @Libertytarian.

Brian Wilson dissects novel coronavirus 2019 as both an international health pandemic and a social switch to trigger mass panic worldwide while medical tyranny is established on its global platform.

Infowars' most powerful product is back in stock! Get DNA Force Plus up to 50% off now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Rachel Maddow Calls On Networks To Censor President Trump's Coronavirus Briefings As Approval Climbs

Rachel Maddow Calls On Networks To Censor President Trump’s Coronavirus Briefings As Approval Climbs

U.S. News
Comments
Media Whines Coronavirus Delaying ‘Life-Saving’ Gender Operations For Trans People

Media Whines Coronavirus Delaying ‘Life-Saving’ Gender Operations For Trans People

U.S. News
Comments

Army Deploys To New York As NYC Reports 1 Coronavirus Death Per Hour On Friday

U.S. News
comments

National Guard Deploys In Baltimore As City Enforces Restrictive Curfew

U.S. News
comments

VIDEO: Journo Asks ‘What Do You Say to Americans,’ Trump Replies ‘I’d Say You’re a Terrible Reporter’

U.S. News
comments

Comments