First Look At Internal Passports To Travel Within The United States

North Carolina’s Department of Public Safety reportedly issued a statute imposing a statewide curfew effective until April of NEXT YEAR.

The certificate, evidently given to a healthcare worker as an exemption waiver for the impending curfew, explains Governor Roy Cooper’s state of emergency declaration and a mandatory curfew that will be put into effect.

Photo below is from North Carolina NOTE expiration date @ bottom: April 2021

more than a year from now

Bigger than #COVID19 Referenced statute gives exemptions for essential deliveries UNDER CURFEW Military doctrine #martiallaw2020:#lockdown movement, communication, shooting pic.twitter.com/bzxbZxNaZ3 — David Knight (@libertytarian) March 21, 2020

The certificate was signed by the state’s Department of Public Safety Secretary and the Division of Emergency Management director.

At the bottom of the document, an expiration date of April 30, 2021 is clearly visible, indicating the statewide emergency declaration could last well over a year.

This comes after California, Illinois, and New York issued statewide “shelter in place” orders until further notice as coronavirus cases continue to grow in the U.S. to over 24,000.

This story first broke on The David Knight Show. Follow him on Twitter @Libertytarian.

