Report: North Korea Accidentally Crashed Missile In Own City Last April

An intermediate-range missile launched by North Korea last April crashed into a town near Pyongyang, possibly causing an explosion and casualties, The Diplomat reported on Wednesday.

The IRBM was launched April 28, 2017 near Pukchang Airfield in South Pyongan Province and was the third in a series of failed launches that month, the report said.

The missile crashed into the city of Tokchun after one minute of powered flight, the report said. The explosion caused “considerable damage to a complex of industrial or agricultural buildings,” the report said, citing a U.S. government source with knowledge of the program.

