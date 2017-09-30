Report: North Korea Moves Ballistic Missiles From Rocket Facility

North Korea’s military has been spotted moving missiles from a government rocket facility in Pyongyang to an undisclosed location amid reports the country may be gearing up for another missile test, according to a new report.

Reuters reported late on Friday that South Korea’s Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) spotted the weapons’ movement late Friday, but didn’t say where the missiles had been moved.

According to the report, South Korean officials fear North Korea could attempt another missile test around Oct. 10, the anniversary of the founding of North Korea’s ruling Communist Party.

The Trump administration said Saturday that it has about “three” open lines of communication with the hermit kingdom, despite no formal diplomatic ties.

