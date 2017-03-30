Report: Obama Admin Blocked FBI Director’s Offer To Reveal Russian Meddling

FBI Director James Comey planned to write an op-ed early last summer making the case that Russia was meddling in the U.S. election, but other top Obama administration officials vetoed the idea.

That’s according to a report from Newsweek magazine.

“The White House shut it down,” one source told the magazine of Comey’s op-ed offer. “They did their usual — nothing.”

The revelation, if accurate, would appear to suggest that the Obama administration did not take Russia’s meddling in the presidential campaign as seriously as many Democrats would have liked.

Comey, who took over the FBI in 2013, proposed the op-ed during a meeting in June or July in the situation room of the White House in which Sec. of State John Kerry, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, National Security Advisor Susan Rice and Sec. of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson were also present, according to Newsweek.

Read more