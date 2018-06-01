Report: Obama Admin Tried to Take Over FBI's Investigation Into Trump Campaign

The Hill’s John Solomon reports that the Obama administration tried to take over the FBI’s investigation into the Trump campaign.

Speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity Thursday, Solomon also revealed that the FBI began spying on the Trump campaign weeks or even months before they had a formal predicate required to use sources:

And that’s very important. The rules say you can’t use sources until you have a predicated investigation. The predication is July 31st, 2016. My sources and documents that I’ll be able to make public tomorrow will show that there were contacts going on by people identified as informers, informants, people who provided information begin much, much earlier than July 31st.

Additionally, Solomon explained how the text messages between FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page prove the Obama administration was trying to take over the investigation despite conflicting reports from Obama Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes.

In Rhodes’ book, “The World As It Is,” he claims Obama didn’t find out about the investigation into the Trump campaign until after the election.

In closing, Hannity said there will be a “cascading flow of information” on the subject when the DOJ’s Inspector General report comes out, which could be any day now.