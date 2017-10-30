Report: Obama Campaign Paid Same Clinton and DNC Law Firm That Hired Fusion GPS

The Obama campaign organization, Obama For America, paid nearly a million dollars to the same law firm that the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) used to funnel money to Fusion GPS, the firm that produced the Trump dossier, according to a new report.

Obama for America began the payments to Perkins Coie in April 2016 — the same time the law firm hired Fusion GPS to look into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, The Federalist’s Sean Davis reported Sunday.

This revelation could mean that President Obama and other administration officials may have, along with the Clinton campaign and the DNC, helped fund the unverified Trump dossier, which was used by the FBI to get a surveillance warrant on a Trump campaign official and used as a roadmap for the FBI’s investigation into any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

The Federalist reports:

The timing and nature of the payments to Perkins Coie by Obama’s official campaign arm raise significant questions about whether OFA was funding Fusion GPS, how much Obama and his team knew about the contents and provenance of the dossier long before its contents were made public, and whether the president or his government lieutenants knowingly used a partisan political document to justify official government actions targeting the president’s political opponents named in the dossier. According to the Washington Post, Fusion GPS was first retained by Perkins Coie on behalf of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in April of 2016.

Federal Election Commission records for Obama For America show that, since April 2016, the organization paid over $972,000 to Perkins Coie.

Read more