Report: Obama Granted 2,500 Iranians US Citizenship Ahead of Nuclear Deal

The Obama administration granted U.S. citizenship to 2,500 Iranians while negotiating the Iran nuclear deal in 2015, a senior Iranian parliament member says.

Hojjat al-Islam Mojtaba Zolnour, chairman of Iran’s parliamentary nuclear committee and a member of their national security and foreign affairs committee, claims the deal was a favor to senior Iranian officials linked to President Hassan Rouhani.

Zolnour also alleges the move created conflict with Iranian officials over whose family members would be granted American citizenship.

The conservative Zolnour spoke out against the deal, saying, “It should be stated exactly which children of which authorities live in the United States and have received citizenship or residency.”

An estimated 30 to 60 of those who were granted citizenship are studying in America, while the rest are openly “working against our national interest,” according to Zolnour.

Fox News reports that The Department of Homeland Security declined to comment on the matter.

President Trump has set a different tone with Iran by including the country in his travel ban and withdrawing the U.S. from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), otherwise known as the Iran Deal.

Some are skeptical of Zolnour’s claims, such as Fox News analyst and former Obama State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf who said, “This sounds like totally made up BS.”