Report: Obama Presidential Library To Cost Taxpayers Nearly $200 Million

Public works projects surrounding the proposed Obama Presidential Center will cost taxpayers nearly $200 million, according to a report published Saturday.

The state of Illinois approved a $224 million budget, allotting $174 million for road work around the presidential center and an additional $50 million to renovate an above-ground railway station two miles away from the center, according to a report from the Washington Examiner.

Of the $224 million, nearly $200 million is expected to come from taxpayer funds, the report states.

The presidential center, located in the South Side neighborhood of Chicago, has drawn ire from activist groups and residents who say the center would provide limited benefits to the community.

