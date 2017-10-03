Report: Obama Used IRS To Push Obamacare

It’s no secret that the Internal Revenue Service was turned from a government agency into a political weapon during the Obama administration – just talk to any of the thousands of people affected by the IRS attacks on conservative, Christian and “tea party” organizations about the time he was seeking re-election.

But now documents are being revealed that document the true extent, including that the White House used the agency to apply pressure to Americans to support Obama’s health care takeover plan called Obamacare.

“So now we have more evidence of more Obama IRS abuses targeting innocent Americans – all in the name of Obamacare,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

