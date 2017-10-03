Report: Obama Used IRS To Push Obamacare

It’s no secret that the Internal Revenue Service was turned from a government agency into a political weapon during the Obama administration – just talk to any of the thousands of people affected by the IRS attacks on conservative, Christian and “tea party” organizations about the time he was seeking re-election.

But now documents are being revealed that document the true extent, including that the White House used the agency to apply pressure to Americans to support Obama’s health care takeover plan called Obamacare.

“So now we have more evidence of more Obama IRS abuses targeting innocent Americans – all in the name of Obamacare,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

Read more


Related Articles

Ron Paul on Las Vegas Slaughter: Conspiracy Or Lone Nut?

Ron Paul on Las Vegas Slaughter: Conspiracy Or Lone Nut?

Government
Comments
The Truth About The House Intelligence Committee Investigation

The Truth About The House Intelligence Committee Investigation

Government
Comments

Senate Confirms FCC Chairman to New Five-year Term

Government
Comments

NBC Admits “Trump Right: His Media Coverage Is Mostly Negative”

Government
Comments

We Cannot Be Happy Without Being Free

Government
Comments

Comments