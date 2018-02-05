Report: Pentagon agency can’t account for hundreds of millions in spending

The Pentagon’s Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) is reportedly not able to document hundreds of millions of dollars of money it spent.

An internal audit by Ernst & Young finds the agency can’t account for more than $800 million in construction projects, Politico reported.

According to Politico, the audit raises concerns about how the Defense Department handles its $700 billion annual budget.

“If you can’t follow the money, you aren’t going to be able to do an audit,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said.

Read more