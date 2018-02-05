Report: Pentagon agency can’t account for hundreds of millions in spending

Image Credits: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images.

The Pentagon’s Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) is reportedly not able to document hundreds of millions of dollars of money it spent.

An internal audit by Ernst & Young finds the agency can’t account for more than $800 million in construction projects, Politico reported.

According to Politico, the audit raises concerns about how the Defense Department handles its $700 billion annual budget.

“If you can’t follow the money, you aren’t going to be able to do an audit,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said.

