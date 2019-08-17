Report: Portland Antifa Planning to Dress Up in MAGA Gear, Attack People

With clashes expected in Portland today, some are suggesting that Antifa is planning to dress up in MAGA gear and attack strangers to make Trump supporters look bad.

The Proud Boys’ “end domestic terrorism” rally is now underway in Portland, with the city’s mayor Ted Wheeler acknowledging that “violence is almost guaranteed” as the two groups face off.

Speculation is raging that Antifa radicals are scheming some kind of false flag where they dress up as Trump supporters and stage violence in order to demonize the other side.

“According to sources in Portland, ANTIFA is dressing as LEO and in MAGA attire,” tweeted Anna Paulina. “This is very bad and I can only imagine what the media will do with footage of people in MAGA gear attacking strangers.”

Both sides are expected to be armed with weapons. Whether or not Portland police decide to stand down and let the two groups engage in violence as has happened in the past remains to be seen.

President Trump also tweeted about Antifa earlier today, remarking, “Major consideration is being given to naming ANTIFA an “ORGANIZATION OF TERROR.” Portland is being watched very closely. Hopefully the Mayor will be able to properly do his job!”

