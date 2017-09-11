Report: Radical imam tells children martyrdom 'supreme success'

A radical imam voiced support for Isil and told children at his mosque that martyrdom was the “supreme success” and better than anything they would achieve at school or college, a court has heard.

Kamran Hussain, 40, allegedly made a series of radical sermons over four months last year encouraging terrorism and supporting Isil in Syria.

Hussain, of Knightsbridge Way, Tunstall, who denies the charges, had also posted his views on social media, jurors at the Old Bailey heard.

In a post in March last year, he allegedly made an apparent reference to IS saying it was “knocking on your door” and if you were “enraged” by it, “then our message is simple: Die in your rage”.

