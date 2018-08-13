Report: Rand Paul Is Single-handedly Preventing War With Iran

A report citing an unnamed aide to President Trump has suggested that the only reason that the US has not because embroiled in military conflict with Iran is because Rand Paul has the President’s ear on foreign policy and is offsetting the parade of war hawk neocons circling Trump.

The report, published by Politico, notes that Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton was a staunch proponent of regime change in Iran, as was Secretary of State Mike Pompeoand Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

All three have embraced the neocon position of preventive military action, but now have allstated publicly that the US will not seek regime change in Iran.

Is @RandPaul singlehandedly preventing war with Iran? Rand Paul Against the World | The American Conservative https://t.co/m4o5T7zVdC via @amconmag — Jack Hunter (@jackhunter74) August 10, 2018

The Politico report suggests that this is all down to Rand Paul.

“While Trump tolerates his hawkish advisers, the [Trump] aide added, he shares a real bond with Paul: ‘He actually at gut level has the same instincts as Rand Paul…’.”

The report further notes that “Trump has stopped short of calling for regime change even though Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, and Bolton support it, aligning with Paul instead, according to a GOP foreign policy expert in frequent contact with the White House.”

The source indicates that “’Rand Paul has persuaded the president that we are not for regime change in Iran… because adopting that position would instigate another war in the Middle East.”

The source also claims that Rand Paul and Trump share a common enjoyment of poking fun at the war hawks.

“The Kentucky senator and the commander-in-chief have bonded over a shared delight in thumbing their noses at experts the president likes to deride as ‘foreign policy eggheads,’ including those who work in his own administration.” the report states.

Last week Paul led a diplomatic trip to Russia, to deliver a letter from Trump to Vladimir Putin’s administration.

I was honored to deliver a letter from President Trump to President Vladimir Putin’s administration. The letter emphasized the importance of further engagement in various areas including countering terrorism, enhancing legislative dialogue and resuming cultural exchanges. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 8, 2018

“It’s gotten so ridiculous that someone has to stand up and say we should try to engage even our adversaries and open up our lines of communication,” Paul said, adding “If you meet with the Russian ambassador, somehow you’re a traitor.”

Good interview with Don Huffines on our trip to Russia. https://t.co/SsUGd9vLYP — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 13, 2018

There is no doubt that Paul is being favored by Trump on foreign policy, and may even be potentially being positioned for a prime role in his administration.

Of course, had Hillary Clinton won the election, she who oversaw the disastrous Libya intervention, this would certainly not have been the case.

It appears that Rand Paul is the only real peace maker in Washington, fending off a slurry of war hawks all eager to embroil Trump and the US in more military quagmire.