Report: Rand Paul Is Single-handedly Preventing War With Iran

Image Credits: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images.

A report citing an unnamed aide to President Trump has suggested that the only reason that the US has not because embroiled in military conflict with Iran is because Rand Paul has the President’s ear on foreign policy and is offsetting the parade of war hawk neocons circling Trump.

The report, published by Politico, notes that Trump’s national security advisor John Bolton was a staunch proponent of regime change in Iran, as was Secretary of State Mike Pompeoand Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

All three have embraced the neocon position of preventive military action, but now have allstated publicly that the US will not seek regime change in Iran.

The Politico report suggests that this is all down to Rand Paul.

“While Trump tolerates his hawkish advisers, the [Trump] aide added, he shares a real bond with Paul: ‘He actually at gut level has the same instincts as Rand Paul…’.”

The report further notes that “Trump has stopped short of calling for regime change even though Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, and Bolton support it, aligning with Paul instead, according to a GOP foreign policy expert in frequent contact with the White House.”

The source indicates that “’Rand Paul has persuaded the president that we are not for regime change in Iran… because adopting that position would instigate another war in the Middle East.”

The source also claims that Rand Paul and Trump share a common enjoyment of poking fun at the war hawks.

“The Kentucky senator and the commander-in-chief have bonded over a shared delight in thumbing their noses at experts the president likes to deride as ‘foreign policy eggheads,’ including those who work in his own administration.” the report states.

Last week Paul led a diplomatic trip to Russia, to deliver a letter from Trump to Vladimir Putin’s administration.

“It’s gotten so ridiculous that someone has to stand up and say we should try to engage even our adversaries and open up our lines of communication,” Paul said, adding “If you meet with the Russian ambassador, somehow you’re a traitor.”

There is no doubt that Paul is being favored by Trump on foreign policy, and may even be potentially being positioned for a prime role in his administration.

Of course, had Hillary Clinton won the election, she who oversaw the disastrous Libya intervention, this would certainly not have been the case.

It appears that Rand Paul is the only real peace maker in Washington, fending off a slurry of war hawks all eager to embroil Trump and the US in more military quagmire.

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Afghan Migrant Reportedly Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl In Hamburg, Germany

Afghan Migrant Reportedly Rapes 14-Year-Old Girl In Hamburg, Germany

World News
Comments
Turkish Currency Hit By Perfect Storm Plunges to Historic Low

Turkish Currency Hit By Perfect Storm Plunges to Historic Low

World News
Comments

Brexit Betrayal? Poll Shows Over 100 UK MPs Switch From Leave to Remain

World News
comments

Human Trafficking Industry Hits New Highs — Now Worth $32 Billion

World News
comments

Italy Foreign Minister: Unchecked Immigration Leads to Chaos, Racism & Social Conflict

World News
comments

Comments