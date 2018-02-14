Report: Refugee resettlement agencies preparing to close US offices

More than 20 refugee resettlement offices are slated to close and dozens of others will scale back operations after the Trump administration called for fewer refugees to be admitted to the U.S., Reuters reported Wednesday.

The State Department has informed refugee resettlement agencies that the maximum number of refugees admitted will decrease from 110,000 to 45,000 this year. As a result, there is no longer a need for all of the 324 resettlement offices that were operating at the end of 2017, according to news service.

“The changes will consolidate smaller affiliates, reduce costs and simplify management structures to help the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program run in a way that is fiscally responsible and sustainable in the long term,” State Department spokeswoman Cheryl Harris told Reuters.

The offices typically provide services to refugees for up to five years to help them adjust to life in the United States.

