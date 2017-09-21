Report: Robert Mueller Requests Documents from White House for Russia Probe

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has in recent weeks asked the White House for documents as part of his investigation into Russian meddling and any possible collusion with the Trump campaign, according to the New York Times.

Mueller’s office sent a document to the White House detailing 13 different areas investigators want more information about, according to the report.

The Times asserted that the document requests show that several aspects of his probe “are focused squarely on Mr. Trump’s behavior.”

Mueller’s document request does not indicate any examination of Trump’s personal finances or business dealings, the report said.

Read more


Related Articles

Prosecutors Unveil Full Details Of Anthony Weiner's Pedophilia

Prosecutors Unveil Full Details Of Anthony Weiner’s Pedophilia

U.S. News
Comments
Samantha Power sought to unmask Americans on almost daily basis, sources say

Samantha Power sought to unmask Americans on almost daily basis, sources say

U.S. News
Comments

Fake Hate? ‘Trump Rules’ & Poorly Drawn Swastikas Spray-Painted On Monument In Milwaukee

U.S. News
Comments

Shock Survey: Less Than 1 Out Of Every 4 Republicans In Congress Support A Border Wall

U.S. News
Comments

Watch: Leaked Footage Shows MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell in Total Meltdown

U.S. News
Comments

Comments