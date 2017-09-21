Report: Robert Mueller Requests Documents from White House for Russia Probe

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has in recent weeks asked the White House for documents as part of his investigation into Russian meddling and any possible collusion with the Trump campaign, according to the New York Times.

Mueller’s office sent a document to the White House detailing 13 different areas investigators want more information about, according to the report.

The Times asserted that the document requests show that several aspects of his probe “are focused squarely on Mr. Trump’s behavior.”

Mueller’s document request does not indicate any examination of Trump’s personal finances or business dealings, the report said.

Read more