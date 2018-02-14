Report: Romney to announce Senate run on social media

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney will announce his run for Senate in Utah on Thursday with a message to supporters on social media, sources told the Washington Examiner.

He will make his first appearance on Friday, speaking to grassroots Republicans near Salt Lake City, the news outlet added.

“Stay tuned for my announcement on the Utah Senate race this Thursday. Visit www.mittromney.com to be one of the first to know!” the former Massachusetts governor said in a Facebook post on Monday.

Romney, 70, was an outspoken critic of President Trump during the 2016 GOP primary but since then the two figures have mended fences, with Romney briefly being considered for secretary of State before being passed over for Rex Tillerson.

Read more