Report: Rupert Murdoch's Mansion 'Burning Down' In LA Wildfire

The mansion of Fox News Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch (and reportedly future owner of Disney) located in the Moraga Estate winery and mansion in Bel Air, is “burning down” in the raging Los Angeles wildfires, NBC 4 reported on Wednesday.

An earlier report from Bloomberg said that the area around Murdoch’s Moraga vineyard in Bel-Air, which he bought for $29 million in 2013, was evacuated as firefighters battled the sprawling flames.

Murdoch’s Moraga Estate, where the media mogul operates a winery and lives with wife Jerry Hall in a 7,500-square-foot house, is in the evacuation zone. No one answered the phone at the estate early Wednesday, and officials at Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox Inc. didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Murdoch’s property is located in “a wine growing estate in the Santa Monica Mountains at an elevation of 600 to 900 feet, five miles from the Pacific Ocean,” according to the Moraga’s website.

This is what the 11-bed, nine-bathroom semi-circular villa located on an 8,700 sq ft plot looked like in quieter days.