Report: Russia 'Fires at Ukraine Ships' in Black Sea After Rising Tensions Off Crimea

Ukraine says Russia has opened fire on its ships in the Black Sea and captured three vessels.

Two sailors have been wounded after two small armoured artillery boats were hit in the strikes, the Ukrainian navy said.

A statement from Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK said Russian special forces had captured three ships in an “act of aggression”.

Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko has called an emergency session of his war cabinet in response to the incident.

“Today’s dangerous events in the Azov Sea testify that a new front of [Russian] aggression is open,” Ukrainian foreign ministry spokeswoman Mariana Betsa said.

Read more