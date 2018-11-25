Report: Russia 'Fires at Ukraine Ships' in Black Sea After Rising Tensions Off Crimea

Image Credits: US Navy.

Ukraine says Russia has opened fire on its ships in the Black Sea and captured three vessels.

Two sailors have been wounded after two small armoured artillery boats were hit in the strikes, the Ukrainian navy said.

A statement from Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK said Russian special forces had captured three ships in an “act of aggression”.

Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko has called an emergency session of his war cabinet in response to the incident.

“Today’s dangerous events in the Azov Sea testify that a new front of [Russian] aggression is open,” Ukrainian foreign ministry spokeswoman Mariana Betsa said.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Hillary Clinton Shamed for Libya Incursion as She Schools EU on Migrant Crisis

Hillary Clinton Shamed for Libya Incursion as She Schools EU on Migrant Crisis

World at War
Comments
Suicide Bombers Storm Chinese Consulate In Pakistan

Suicide Bombers Storm Chinese Consulate In Pakistan

World at War
Comments

Iran Warns US Targets Within Striking Range

World at War
comments

Mattis Confirms Yemen Peace Talks

World at War
comments

Exiled Billionaire to Expose Chinese Corruption, Links to Western Companies

World at War
comments

Comments