Report: Russian Hackers Targeting US Power Grids, Not Elections

Image Credits: Vladimir Smirnov\TASS via Getty Images.

State-sponsored Russian hackers appear to have a greater interest in the U.S. power grid than meddling in the fall midterm elections since reports indicate that so far only two Senate Democrats up for re-election had online accounts tampered with, The New York Times reported Friday.

There’s little evidence of Russian military hackers in U.S. elections or state election systems, U.S. intelligence officials and representatives from technology companies maintain, but report there has been quite a lot of evidence pointing to foreign agents implanting malware on electric grids across the country.

The Department of Homeland Security revealed this week Russia’s military intelligence agency had infiltrated power plant control rooms across the U.S., citing “hundreds of victims.” However, there is no indication any efforts were made to actually disrupt U.S. power systems.

Read more


Related Articles

Mattis Denies U.S. Planning Missile Strike on Iran

Mattis Denies U.S. Planning Missile Strike on Iran

World at War
Comments
New Report Exposes ISIS In Canada

New Report Exposes ISIS In Canada

Special Reports
Comments

Breaking! Iran Confirms Unleashing Hezbollah Terror Cells In US, Threatens to Activate 5th Generation Warfare

World at War
Comments

Pompeo: US Will Never Recognize Russia’s Annexation of Crimea

World at War
Comments

Israel Shoots Down Syrian War Plane Amid Growing Tension With Iran

World at War
Comments

Comments