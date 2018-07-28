Report: Russian Hackers Targeting US Power Grids, Not Elections

State-sponsored Russian hackers appear to have a greater interest in the U.S. power grid than meddling in the fall midterm elections since reports indicate that so far only two Senate Democrats up for re-election had online accounts tampered with, The New York Times reported Friday.

There’s little evidence of Russian military hackers in U.S. elections or state election systems, U.S. intelligence officials and representatives from technology companies maintain, but report there has been quite a lot of evidence pointing to foreign agents implanting malware on electric grids across the country.

The Department of Homeland Security revealed this week Russia’s military intelligence agency had infiltrated power plant control rooms across the U.S., citing “hundreds of victims.” However, there is no indication any efforts were made to actually disrupt U.S. power systems.

