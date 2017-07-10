Report: Russian Lawyer Secured Trump Tower Meeting By Promising Dirt On Hillary Clinton

A Russian lawyer with connections to the Kremlin met with members of President Trump’s family and his presidential campaign last June after promising to provide damaging information about Hillary Clinton.

The New York Times reports that the lawyer, Natalia Veselnitskaya, promised to provide Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., with information about Russian political donations to Clinton’s campaign.

Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign chairman at the time, and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, took part in the June 9, 2016 session, which was held at Trump Tower in New York City.

Trump Jr. and Kushner acknowledged on Saturday that the meeting took place. But in his first statement on the matter, Trump Jr. did not mention that Veselnitskaya promised information about Clinton.

Instead, he said that the lawyer asked for the meeting in order to discuss Russia’s policy regarding U.S. citizens adopting Russian children.

