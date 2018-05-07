Report: Saudi-Led Air Strikes Hit Yemen

Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition bombed Yemen’s presidential palace in the center of the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa early on Monday, killing at least six people, Houthi-run media reported.

There was no immediate comment from the coalition, which entered Yemen’s war in 2015 to push back Houthi fighters who had taken over large parts of the country, seized the capital and forced the government into exile.

Two air strikes damaged the palace as well as houses and businesses nearby in the city’s central Tahrir district, the SABA news agency reported.

