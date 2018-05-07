Report: Saudi-Led Air Strikes Hit Yemen

Image Credits: Mohammed Huwais / Getty.

Warplanes from a Saudi-led coalition bombed Yemen’s presidential palace in the center of the Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa early on Monday, killing at least six people, Houthi-run media reported.

There was no immediate comment from the coalition, which entered Yemen’s war in 2015 to push back Houthi fighters who had taken over large parts of the country, seized the capital and forced the government into exile.

Two air strikes damaged the palace as well as houses and businesses nearby in the city’s central Tahrir district, the SABA news agency reported.

Iran says could remain in nuclear deal if its interests guaranteed: TV

World at War
South Korea Gives Kim Jong-Un USB Outlining Shared Economic Future

Trump Asks Pentagon to Look at Options For Withdrawing Troops From South Korea – Report

China Fired Lasers at US Pilots – Pentagon

Chinese Phones Banned on Military Bases

