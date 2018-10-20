Report: Saudis Groomed Twitter Employee To Spy on Dissidents

Saudi Arabia is suspected of having groomed a Saudi employee at Twitter to help the country’s leadership by spying on the accounts of dissidents, according to a new report.

The New York Times reported Saturday that Western officials told Twitter in 2015 that one of their employees, Ali Alzabarah, was being groomed to spy on the accounts.

Twitter was reportedly unable to find evidence that the employee gave company data to Saudi Arabia, but fired him in December 2015.

Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to the The Hill’s request for comment about the report on Saturday.

The Times reported that the alleged efforts appeared to be part of a larger push by the Saudi royal family to use hundreds of people to flood social media with pro-Saudi messaging and smother the voices of dissenters.

