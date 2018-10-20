Report: Saudis Groomed Twitter Employee To Spy on Dissidents

Image Credits: SOPA Images / Contributor / Getty.

Saudi Arabia is suspected of having groomed a Saudi employee at Twitter to help the country’s leadership by spying on the accounts of dissidents, according to a new report.

The New York Times reported Saturday that Western officials told Twitter in 2015 that one of their employees, Ali Alzabarah, was being groomed to spy on the accounts.

Twitter was reportedly unable to find evidence that the employee gave company data to Saudi Arabia, but fired him in December 2015.

Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to the The Hill’s request for comment about the report on Saturday.

The Times reported that the alleged efforts appeared to be part of a larger push by the Saudi royal family to use hundreds of people to flood social media with pro-Saudi messaging and smother the voices of dissenters.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

America Must Take Action Against UN Invasion Or Fall

America Must Take Action Against UN Invasion Or Fall

Globalism
Comments
Italy's Model Migrant Town Implodes Without Gov Aid

Italy’s Model Migrant Town Implodes Without Gov Aid

Globalism
Comments

Immigration Into Italy Down 85 Percent – Nationalist Firebrand Salvini

Globalism
comments

Outrage Over Low Sentence for Migrants Who Gang Raped 13-Year-Old Girl

Globalism
comments

‘Rot in Hell!’: Henry Kissinger Heckled at New York University Speech

Globalism
comments

Comments