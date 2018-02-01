Report: Schiff Cites ‘Typos’ As Excuse to Block FISA Memo

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) tried to block the release of the damning FISA memo because it had “typos,” according to a Washington Examiner reporter.

Schiff said he had discovered “material changes to the memo” that were not approved by the House Intelligence Committee, which he cited as the reason why the public should be kept from reading the memo.

However, reporter Bryon York said he talked to a White House source who revealed the changes Schiff was referring to amounted to cleaning up the memo’s grammar (including a word change requested by Democrats) and a minor change requested by the FBI to back off some details regarding its sources and methods.

Just talked with House Intel source. Said total changes to memo were: A) Unknown number of 'grammatical and clarifying' fixes. B) One change requested by FBI due to sources & methods concerns. C) One two-word change requested by Democrats for accuracy. House Intel GOP statement: pic.twitter.com/ZkNuMBoLZK — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 1, 2018

“In its increasingly strange attempt to thwart publication of the memo, the Committee Minority [Schiff] is now complaining about minor edits to the memo, including grammatical fixes and two edits requested by the FBI and by [Democrats] themselves,” the House Intelligence Committee said in a statement. “The vote to release the memo was absolutely procedurally sound, and in accordance with House and Committee Rules.”

“To suggest otherwise is a bizarre distraction from the abuses detailed in the memo, which the public will hopefully soon be able to read for themselves.”

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) said the memo’s release would be embarrassing to Schiff, and not because of typos:

My Democratic colleagues didn’t want us to find this information. They did everything they could to keep us from finding this information.

I think it will be embarrassing to Adam Schiff once people realize the extent to which he went to keep them from learning any of this. That would be the embarrassment…

I mean, going to court to help Fusion GPS so we can’t find out they paid for the dossier, and that they were working for the DNC. That’s a pretty big step to go to court to try to keep the American people from learning something. So, if it were up to Adam Schiff, you wouldn’t know about Hillary Clinton’s email. You wouldn’t know about the server. You wouldn’t know about the dossier. I do find it ironic that he has his own memo right now because if it were up to him, we wouldn’t know any of it.

So you’re saying that Shady Schiff’s desperate letter to stop it is essentially over a typo? #fullofschiff https://t.co/6rt5a4TdjR — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 1, 2018

