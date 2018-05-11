Report: Schneiderman Targeted Trump After Accusers Sought Trump's Help in 2013

Eric Schneiderman, the ex-NY Attorney General now accused of beating women, targeted Donald Trump after Schneiderman’s accusers sought help from Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen in 2013, according to a protective order filed on Friday.

The protective order, filed by an attorney who gave legal advise to two of Schneiderman’s accusers, seeks to preserve any extant documents contained in Cohen’s seized files that reveal the conversations Trump’s lawyer had with Schneiderman’s accusers.

You can read the order by clicking on the image below:

NEW: An attorney requests a protective order over any files seized from Michael Cohen about his discussions with Cohen “concerning two women that were sexually victimized by Mr. Schneiderman.” pic.twitter.com/3vTXpuCnjh — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) May 11, 2018

In short, the attorney, Peter Gleason, told the women that the power structure would turn against them to protect Scheinderman, but he ultimately referred them to Donald Trump.

“I discussed this matter with a retired journalist by the name of Stephen Dunleavy who suggested and offered to discuss the matter with Donald Trump,” he wrote in the protective order. “Mr. Dunleavy did indeed discuss this very matter with Mr. Trump as evidenced by a phone call I received from Attorney Michael Cohen.”

Not long after, Trump was targeted by an investigation launched by Schneiderman in Aug. 2013, at the behest of the Obama administration:

Wow, l just found out that A.G. Schneiderman met with President Obama in Syracuse on Thursday — and sued me on Saturday! Same as IRS etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2013

A few weeks later, on Sept. 11, 2013, Trump sent this tweet out, which the Drudge Report brought back into public spotlight once the bombshell allegations made against Schneiderman went public on Monday:

Weiner is gone, Spitzer is gone – next will be lightweight A.G. Eric Schneiderman. Is he a crook? Wait and see, worse than Spitzer or Weiner — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2013

Was the recent raid on Cohen’s office motivated in part by a desire to cover-up evidence related to accusations made against Schneiderman, which in theory could implicate others? Time will tell.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RealKitDaniels

Twitter: Follow @KitDaniels1776