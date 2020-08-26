Report: Seattle Rioters Tried To Barricade Police In Building, Burn Them Alive

Image Credits: David Ryder | Getty.

During another anti-police riot in Seattle, Washington on Monday night, BLM/Antifa hooligans unsuccessfully tried to seal the door to SPD’s East Precinct using a quick-dry concrete before setting the building on fire with officers inside.

Seattle Police provided KTTH with an image of the concrete mixture on the door.

The key card reader on the door was also destroyed in an attempt to trap the police personnel inside.

Meanwhile, around the corner, rioters tried to burn the building down.

KTTH reports:

A source tells me the officers inside had to kick the door open to exit the building and disperse the rioters. Luckily, already lacking discernible skills, the rioters did not follow directions and may have used too much water in the cement mixture. Photos indicate it too runny to fully seal the doorway shut.

The Seattle Police Department is being attacked both physically and politically, as just a few weeks ago the Seattle City Council voted to defund the police.

The Seattle Police Department has brought in the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to assist them with the investigation of the attack.

