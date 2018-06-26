REPORT: Secret Service ‘looking into’ Maxine Waters call to harass Trump aides

The Secret Service is reportedly “looking into” weekend comments by California Congresswoman Maxine Waters where she called for opponents of the Trump administration to confront his aides in public.

I just filed a complaint against Rep. @MaxineWaters with the @SecretService. Although the Secret Service Officer couldn’t get into the details of the investigation, he did tell me that SS is looking into Maxine’s comments that incite violence against @realDonaldTrump & his staff. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 25, 2018

After reporting she filed a complaint with the Secret Service over Waters’ comments, citizen journalist Laura Loomer tweeted, “Although the Secret Service Officer couldn’t get into details of the investigation, he did tell me that the SS is looking into Maxine’s comments that incite violence against @realDonaldTrump & his staff.”

On Saturday,Waters gave specific ideas of how protesters can confront Trump administration officials.

“History will record while he tried to step on all of us, we kicked him in his rear and step on him,” she yelled, whipping up the crowd.

“If you think we’re rallying now, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet,” she warned.

“Already, you have members of your Cabinet that are being booed out of restaurants,” she continued as the crowd erupted, “who have protesters taking up at their house, who say, ‘No peace, no sleep. No peace, no sleep,’” she continued.

“And guess what,” she predicted, “we’re going to win this battle because while you try and quote the Bible, Jeff Sessions and others, you really don’t know the Bible.

“God is on OUR side!” she declared, as the crowd went wild. “On the side of the children. On the side of what’s right. On the side of what’s honorable.”

“And so, let’s stay the course. Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up and if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd and you push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” she yelled.

“Mr. President, we will see you every day, every hour of the day, everywhere that we are to let you know you cannot get away with this!” she bellowed.

Meanwhile, Waters today lived up to her “Low IQ” nickname Trump created for her.

She claimed to the media that she has “no way” of telling protesters what to do, even though that’s exactly what she did.

.@RepMaxineWaters moments ago: "I have no way of telling people how to protest, what they should protest." pic.twitter.com/2voRfuQ1gy — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) June 25, 2018

“I have no way of telling people how to protest, what they should protest,” she said.