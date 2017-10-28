Report: Senate & House GOP Will Oppose Paul Ryan DACA Amnesty

Reports that House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) is planning to sneak amnesty for DACA “Dreamers” into a year-end spending bill is being shouted down by numerous Republican lawmakers in both the House and Senate.

Sen. Tom Cotton was one of the first Republicans to warn Ryan against slipping a provision into the spending bill that would grant amnesty to 800,000 illegal aliens shielded from deportation under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“Not just House conservatives: Senate opposes “DACA fix” in massive year-end spending bill. Plenty of time in 2018,” Cotton tweeted Thursday.

Not just House conservatives: Senate opposes "DACA fix" in massive year-end spending bill. Plenty of time in 2018. https://t.co/OGkxf3Sqvf — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 26, 2017

Ryan has been pushing amnesty for months, saying it’s a more “humane solution” than Trump’s decision to scrap the program, despite the fact that DACA has been criticized by his own party as an example of executive overreach.

Several Republican lawmakers had also voiced their opposition to Ryan’s plan after he spoke about it with the Republican Study Committee earlier this week.

“He better not,” Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) told reporters. “You gotta get rid of DACA. DACA needs to go away.”

Rep. Raul Labrador (R-Idaho) made similar remarks.

“That’s true leadership, I guess,” he joked, adding that it would be a “big problem” if Ryan tried to include amnesty in the bill.

Additionally, Ryan’s plan would include shelving a popular plan by Cotton and Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) called the RAISE act, which would cut legal immigration in half to ease the burden of immigration on blue-collar American workers.