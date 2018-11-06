Report: Sign at Pittsburgh Polling Station Tells Voters, 'Vote Straight Democrat'

A video out of Pittsburgh shows a sign allegedly put up at a polling place in the 9th district telling voters to “Vote Straight Democrat,” a possible violation of election tampering laws.

The person who observed the sign, who preferred to remain anonymous according to the person who uploaded the video to Twitter, said he tried to tell poll workers the sign was illegal, but they didn’t care.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, political signs must be 10 feet or further from voting stations:

“Any other person or voter not in the process of voting, campaign workers, signs and all other electioneering material must be located at least 10 feet away from the entrance to the room where voting occurs.”

