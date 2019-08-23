Report: Smartphones Leaking More Radiation Than Legally Allowed

Image Credits: flickr, janitors.

A recent test done on Apple’s iPhone 7 measured radiofrequency radiation exposure and found it to be over the legal safety limit and more than double what Apple reported to the federal government.

The test, commissioned and paid for by the Chicago Tribune, consisted of placing a fully powered iPhone 7 into a tub of clear liquid made to imitate human tissue.

A probe was then dipped into the tub and for 18 minutes the probe measured the amount of radiofrequency radiation the phone emitted into the liquid.

The Chicago Tribune test didn’t stop at one iPhone 7, with 11 models from four companies being tested overall.

The Federal Communications Commission exposure limit was exceeded by many of the devices tested.

The FCC will now be conducting its own tests in the coming months, claiming the Tribune’s tests were “not as comprehensive” as tests typically used for official compliance reports.

To see the full report along with charts, company responses and an overall risk assessment, click here.


Related Articles

Report: Trump Preparing Executive Order to Let States Refuse Refugees

Report: Trump Preparing Executive Order to Let States Refuse Refugees

U.S. News
Comments
Obama Judge Rules Medicaid Must Pay For Transgender Sex Reassignment Surgery

Obama Judge Rules Medicaid Must Pay For Transgender Sex Reassignment Surgery

U.S. News
Comments

New Hamp. Liberals Blame Climate Change For Economic Woes

U.S. News
comments

Wikipedia Has ICE Facilities Listed Under ‘Concentration And Internment Camps’ Section

U.S. News
comments

Obama’s Harvard Professor: Trump Is a ‘F*****g Racist’; Wants to ‘Reverse Outcome of the Civil War’

U.S. News
comments

Comments