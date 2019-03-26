Report: Smollett's 'Time Served' With Community Service Was For Other, Unrelated Case

A local Chicago reporter said that the community service Smollett previously did that is being applied to drop his 16 felony counts was for another, unrelated case.

“The community service according to Smollett defense team was done prior for something not related to this case. It just gets more confusing,” tweeted Fox 32’s Rafer Weigel.

Previously, the office of State Attorney Kim Foxx issued a statement claiming that “after reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case.”

TMZ also reported that it could not “find any record of Smollett doing community service,” a statement which could collaborate Weigel’s statement if TMZ wasn’t looking into other, unrelated cases.

Despite local prosecutors dropping the case, it’s still being investigated by the feds.

The bombshell news that charges have been dropped against Jussie Smollett now leads many to suspect involvement by former president Obama in orchestrating a cover-up.

