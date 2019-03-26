Report: Smollett's 'Time Served' With Community Service Was For Other, Unrelated Case

Image Credits: E. JASON WAMBSGANS/AFP/Getty Images.

A local Chicago reporter said that the community service Smollett previously did that is being applied to drop his 16 felony counts was for another, unrelated case.

“The community service according to Smollett defense team was done prior for something not related to this case. It just gets more confusing,” tweeted Fox 32’s Rafer Weigel.

Previously, the office of State Attorney Kim Foxx issued a statement claiming that “after reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case.”

TMZ also reported that it could not “find any record of Smollett doing community service,” a statement which could collaborate Weigel’s statement if TMZ wasn’t looking into other, unrelated cases.

Despite local prosecutors dropping the case, it’s still being investigated by the feds.

The bombshell news that charges have been dropped against Jussie Smollett now leads many to suspect involvement by former president Obama in orchestrating a cover-up.

Alex gives his take on who he believes may benefit from this hoax hate crime.


Related Articles

Big Tech Succeeding At Chinese Style Censorship In America

Big Tech Succeeding At Chinese Style Censorship In America

Newswars Redirect
Comments
Brian Stelter Gets Roasted For Saying It's Not CNN's Job to "Investigate"

Brian Stelter Gets Roasted For Saying It’s Not CNN’s Job to “Investigate”

U.S. News
Comments

YouTube Deletes Joe Rogan Podcast After Lobbying by George Soros Front Group

U.S. News
comments

OxyContin Producer Reaches $270 Million Settlement in Opioid Crisis Suit – Source

U.S. News
comments

Trump Stops Taxpayer-Backed Mortgages for Illegals

U.S. News
comments

Comments